Oak Thistle LLC Makes New $528,000 Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,165 shares of company stock worth $6,024,185. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $1,833.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,344.05 and a 1-year high of $2,175.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,889.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1,946.14.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,230.00 to $2,280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,151.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

