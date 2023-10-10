Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBLD opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 29.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 57,793 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $535,000.

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

