Delta Air Lines, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

Delta Air Lines has a payout ratio of 5.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Delta Air Lines to earn $6.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.8%.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of DAL stock opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DAL

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $807,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,192 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,353. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 85.8% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 825.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 124.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.