Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 16,996 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 197,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 45,294 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 106,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 59,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.