Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.1%.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Performance

Shares of ICMB stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ICMB Free Report ) by 601.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,581 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

