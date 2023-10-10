Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VGI)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VGI opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 336.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 137.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

