Oracle Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the enterprise software provider on Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

Oracle has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Oracle has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Oracle to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Oracle stock opened at $110.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.84. Oracle has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 6.2% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 37.6% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,016 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

