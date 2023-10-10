East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $68.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $80.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.48.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.14% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $134,919.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,149,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,824,000 after purchasing an additional 128,474 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,243,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,553,000 after buying an additional 756,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after buying an additional 667,316 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

