Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of EDF opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $5.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
