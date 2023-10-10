Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of EDF opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $5.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 12.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 31,874 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

