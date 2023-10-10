Virtus Convertible & Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCV)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NCV opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $4.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $78,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

