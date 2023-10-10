Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPOPM opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day moving average is $25.20.

