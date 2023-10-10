RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1278 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $13.67.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 19,178 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $258,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 100.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 194.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the period.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.