Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is a boost from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Johnson Outdoors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Johnson Outdoors has a payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.20. The company has a market cap of $544.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84. Johnson Outdoors has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $71.88.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $187.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $54,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,106.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 1,245.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

