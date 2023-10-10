Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.04

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th.

Lufax Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:LU opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. Lufax has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 2.20%. Analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lufax

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lufax by 148.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lufax from $2.50 to $1.80 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1.60 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Lufax from $2.70 to $1.40 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lufax from $1.90 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.72.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

