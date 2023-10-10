Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Price Target to $52.00

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBSH

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average is $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $96,389.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 3,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $162,607.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $96,389.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $751,200 and sold 6,957 shares worth $334,258. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,097,000 after acquiring an additional 133,660,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,332,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 11,155.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 363,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,194,000 after buying an additional 359,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.