Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $28.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.42% from the company’s previous close.

BAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.32.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $209.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Bank of America by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $1,288,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

