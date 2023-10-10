Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) PT Lowered to $9.00

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 69.81% from the company’s current price.

TYGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Tigo Energy from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Tigo Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tigo Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Tigo Energy Stock Performance

TYGO stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Tigo Energy has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $68.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Tigo Energy will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Zvi Alon sold 15,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $166,650.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,912.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tigo Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYGO. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tigo Energy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tigo Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc develops module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) and module optimizer technology for the solar industry. It offers solar optimizers. The company also provides software solutions, which include module-level monitoring software that manages utility, commercial, and residential PV arrays; and a mobile application for solar array management.

Further Reading

