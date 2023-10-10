Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s current price.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.81.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

