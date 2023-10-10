Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given New $6.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Cambium Networks from $25.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cambium Networks from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Cambium Networks from $17.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

CMBM opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $24.19.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $59.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.47 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Networks news, CEO Neal M. Kurk acquired 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,225.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,225. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 57.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cambium Networks by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 914,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after buying an additional 35,937 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6 access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

