Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $257.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.07 million. Research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 24,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

