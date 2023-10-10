Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Cadence Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

CADE opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $465.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 102.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 189.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 34.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Articles

