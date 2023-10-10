Royal Bank of Canada Trims BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Target Price to $26.00

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKU

BankUnited Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BKU opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $488.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.56 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,967,000 after acquiring an additional 306,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after buying an additional 252,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,895,000 after buying an additional 177,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,729,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,813,000 after buying an additional 171,171 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,715,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after buying an additional 169,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.