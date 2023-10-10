Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s previous close.

VLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Hovde Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.06.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $847.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.86 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 821.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

