Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PFS. Piper Sandler raised Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

PFS stock opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $118.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 25.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Walter Sierotko acquired 6,300 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $98,658.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at $220,806. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 19.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

