First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

FCF stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $155.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

