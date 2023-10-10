Divi (DIVI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $111,806.16

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Divi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Divi has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Divi has a market capitalization of $6.22 million and $111,806.16 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Divi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00035164 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00025144 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00010707 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Divi Coin Profile

Divi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 3,601,555,738 coins. Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org.

Buying and Selling Divi

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 3,601,232,389.304075. The last known price of Divi is 0.0015576 USD and is down -11.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $110,106.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Divi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Divi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Divi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.