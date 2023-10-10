ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.0528

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $490,607.13 and $24.04 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00093051 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00045764 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00028061 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

