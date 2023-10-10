Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Skyworks Solutions worth $9,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,804,000 after acquiring an additional 276,958 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,800,849 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $448,424,000 after acquiring an additional 174,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,536,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,436,000 after acquiring an additional 60,213 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.88.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

SWKS stock opened at $98.22 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

