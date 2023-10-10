Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 911 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. HSBC began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $149.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $263.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.18. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

