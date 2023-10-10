MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134,201 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,640,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,493,000 after purchasing an additional 264,646 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,985,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,919,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,277,000 after buying an additional 125,309 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTZ stock opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $123.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -416.13 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at $752,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

