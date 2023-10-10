Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 6,380 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 90.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,391,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,798,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.44.

AVB stock opened at $174.21 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.81 and a 200 day moving average of $180.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 46.32%. The company had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 74.24%.

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

