iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stake Boosted by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,098 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1336 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

