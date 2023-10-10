Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,016 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $5,062,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 211.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 613,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after acquiring an additional 416,553 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FITB stock opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

View Our Latest Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.