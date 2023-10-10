Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,121,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,403,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286,065 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,069,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,698,000 after acquiring an additional 910,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,632,000 after acquiring an additional 540,942 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $108.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.13. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $114.17. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.