Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $2.18 Million Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after purchasing an additional 99,064,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,681,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,603,000 after buying an additional 607,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,615,000 after buying an additional 136,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after buying an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 9,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $1,088,950.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,272,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,618 shares of company stock worth $4,827,746 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $90.93 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.93 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.53.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.78.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

