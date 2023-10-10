Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after purchasing an additional 66,602 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,821,000 after acquiring an additional 653,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,407,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,968,000 after acquiring an additional 36,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.09.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $198.79 per share, with a total value of $198,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $193.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.56. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $181.22 and a one year high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

