Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cimpress worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,682,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,456,000 after purchasing an additional 570,681 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 664,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,117,000 after purchasing an additional 405,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,685,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,311,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,481,000 after purchasing an additional 131,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,859,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 15,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $1,036,659.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,991 shares in the company, valued at $689,978.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,839 shares of company stock worth $2,201,482. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Cimpress from $66.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cimpress in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Cimpress from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cimpress from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

CMPR opened at $66.77 on Tuesday. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.35.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $788.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

