Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 351 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 1,023.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $319.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.22.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $269.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $329.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $299.21 and a 200 day moving average of $270.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, insider David Stork sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $101,643.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David Stork sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $101,643.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chris Holzshu sold 3,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.29, for a total transaction of $1,112,079.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,491,538.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,131 shares of company stock valued at $13,303,956. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

