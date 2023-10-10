Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,410,371,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of KRE stock opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average of $42.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $65.97.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

