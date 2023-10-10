Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,825 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 147.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $76,000.

OEF opened at $203.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $157.57 and a 12 month high of $214.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.61.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

