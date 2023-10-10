Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 235.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,163 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,894,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,967,000 after acquiring an additional 89,524 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,791,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after buying an additional 79,744 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,124,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after buying an additional 23,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,530,000 after buying an additional 94,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 924,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after buying an additional 296,159 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLX stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $16.44 and a one year high of $20.97.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 48.89% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $107.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

