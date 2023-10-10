Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $828,000 Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 287.7% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS IFRA opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average is $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

