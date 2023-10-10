State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $13,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 49.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,991,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 468.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 26,672 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth about $322,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.85.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $49.19 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average of $61.12.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

