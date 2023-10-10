State of Michigan Retirement System Has $13.77 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $13,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.14.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $395.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $244.85 and a one year high of $428.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $402.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.60, for a total transaction of $1,631,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,508.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885 in the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.