G&S Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,445 SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 882.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 640,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,780,000 after purchasing an additional 575,274 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $11,884,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 77,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 272,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 28,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,438,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA ULST opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.20. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $40.40.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

