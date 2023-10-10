First Heartland Consultants Inc. Increases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.86.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $382.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $404.35 and a 200 day moving average of $396.50. The company has a market cap of $110.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 33.91 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.