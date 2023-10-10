ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,199 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 99,906.5% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,097,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after acquiring an additional 652,159 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after acquiring an additional 345,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,121,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,359,000 after purchasing an additional 135,176 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NOBL stock opened at $87.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.32. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

