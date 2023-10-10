State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,500 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Nucor were worth $14,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $155.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.56. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $114.86 and a 52 week high of $182.68.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

