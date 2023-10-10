Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,878 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.8% during the second quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 1,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.5% in the second quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.4% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on COST. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $558.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $576.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $528.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

