First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Stock Position Lifted by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 112.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDL. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 27.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.0% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 9,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $38.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.58.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

